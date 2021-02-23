What you need to know
- Co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence will be involved.
- Executive producer and actor Brendan Hunt will also be there.
The creators and stars of Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso will be making an appearance during a panel at LA's PaleyFest alongside people from other popular shows including The Late Late Show With James Corden and more.
According to a Variety report, multiple people from behind the scenes will be included, as well as those from in front of the camera as well.
The final event will be a panel discussion for "Ted Lasso," featuring co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence; co-creator, executive producer and actor Jason Sudeikis; executive producer and actor Brendan Hunt; wrier and actor Brett Goldstein; and cast members Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed and Phil Dunster. It will be moderated by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.
The various panels, including the one involving Ted Lasso, can be watched on a dedicated channel.
All of these panels will be watchable on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Yahoo Entertainment at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.
Will you be checking the panel out? Ted Lasso has been one of the big hits of the streaming service's short life and it should be interesting to hear what the people behind the show have to say during the panel.
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month but it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well.
