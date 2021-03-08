As reported by Variety , the series has been nominated for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television. Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly have all been included in the nomination.

The universally beloved Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has picked up yet another awards nomination, this time for the 2021 Producers Guild Awards.

Bill Lawrence, who serves as creator, writer, and producer for the series, is also loved for his other popular television shows in the past including Scrubs and Spin City. Sudeikis has only ever produced one other series, a show called Detroiters which ran from 2017 to 2018.

Ted Lasso just keeps picking up the nominations. Just earlier today, the series grabbed two nominations at the 2021 DGA Awards for Zach Braff and MJ Delaney's directorial achievement on two episodes.

Braff, who is best known for his role as John Dorian (JD) in Scrubs, directed Biscuits, the second episode of the series in which Jason Sudeikis, who plays coach Lasso, introduced the famous biscuits to Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the series. The biscuits, which drew intense interest from anyone who watched the show, unfortunately turned out to taste like a sponge according to the actress.

Over the weekend, the series also won all three Critics Choice Awards that it was nominated for.

The first season of Ted Lasso is available now on Apple TV+, which is best experienced on an Apple TV 4K. The series has already been renewed for a second and third season, with season two starting production just recently.