What you need to know
- Ted Lasso has picked up a nomination at the 2021 Producers Guild Awards.
- The series has been nominated for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television.
The universally beloved Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has picked up yet another awards nomination, this time for the 2021 Producers Guild Awards.
As reported by Variety, the series has been nominated for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television. Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly have all been included in the nomination.
Bill Lawrence, who serves as creator, writer, and producer for the series, is also loved for his other popular television shows in the past including Scrubs and Spin City. Sudeikis has only ever produced one other series, a show called Detroiters which ran from 2017 to 2018.
Ted Lasso just keeps picking up the nominations. Just earlier today, the series grabbed two nominations at the 2021 DGA Awards for Zach Braff and MJ Delaney's directorial achievement on two episodes.
Braff, who is best known for his role as John Dorian (JD) in Scrubs, directed Biscuits, the second episode of the series in which Jason Sudeikis, who plays coach Lasso, introduced the famous biscuits to Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the series. The biscuits, which drew intense interest from anyone who watched the show, unfortunately turned out to taste like a sponge according to the actress.
Over the weekend, the series also won all three Critics Choice Awards that it was nominated for.
The first season of Ted Lasso is available now on Apple TV+, which is best experienced on an Apple TV 4K. The series has already been renewed for a second and third season, with season two starting production just recently.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What was it like working on the set of 'Cherry'?
I worked on the set of the film 'Cherry' which will be released on Apple TV+ on March 12. It was a pretty incredible experience; here's what it was like behind the scenes.
March 23 Apple event could bring AirTags, new iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV
Apple might be set to lift the lid on a ton of new hardware.
Apple VR leak suggests 2022 release date, key features
A new research note from Apple supply chain guru Ming-Chi Kuo indicates Apple's VR headset is coming next year, and will be highly integrated with products like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.
The best 4K HDR TVs you can buy for the new Apple TV
Should you wish to take advantage of all the new technologies and features supported in the new Apple TV 4K, you'll need one of these TVs.