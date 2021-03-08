What you need to know
- Ted Lasso has picked up two awards nominations for the 2021 DGA Awards.
- Zach Braff and MJ Delaney were both nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series.
Ted Lasso, the feel-good comedy that made waves after its debut on Apple TV+, continues to storm its way through awards nominations and wins, the latest of which with the Directors Guild of America.
As reported by Deadline, Zach Braff and MJ Delaney, who each directed an episode in the first season of the series, were both nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series for the 2021 DGA Awards.
Braff, who is best known for his role as John Dorian (JD) in Scrubs, directed Biscuits, the second episode of the series in which Jason Sudeikis, who plays coach Lasso, introduced the famous biscuits to Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the series. The biscuits, which drew intense interest from anyone who watched the show, unfortunately turned out to taste like a sponge according to the actress.
Delaney directed The Hope that Kills You, the final episode of the first season in which AFC Richmond tries to avoid regulation in its last match.
The series has received both audience and critical acclaim and has been on a bit of a tear this awards season. Just over the weekend, the series picked up wins for all three Critics Choice awards it was nominated for.
In the series categories, "The Crown" took four categories, the most of the night, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O'Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson. In the comedy genre, "Ted Lasso" won all three categories for which it was nominated: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. "The Queen's Gambit" took the prize for Best Limited Series, and its leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
The series has already been renewed for a second and third season, and the first season is available to stream in its entirety on Apple TV+ now. Apple TV+ is best experienced on an Apple TV 4K, but there are plently of streaming devices that support the service now.
