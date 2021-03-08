Ted Lasso, the feel-good comedy that made waves after its debut on Apple TV+, continues to storm its way through awards nominations and wins, the latest of which with the Directors Guild of America.

As reported by Deadline, Zach Braff and MJ Delaney, who each directed an episode in the first season of the series, were both nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series for the 2021 DGA Awards.

Braff, who is best known for his role as John Dorian (JD) in Scrubs, directed Biscuits, the second episode of the series in which Jason Sudeikis, who plays coach Lasso, introduced the famous biscuits to Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the series. The biscuits, which drew intense interest from anyone who watched the show, unfortunately turned out to taste like a sponge according to the actress.