Fans of the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso are coming to terms with the end of season 2 right now and that pill is even harder to swallow given the news that the show was only intended to run for one more season. But there might be some good news in the form of executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and new claims that a fourth season isn't completely out of the question.

Speaking to Deadline, Lawrence noted that while Ted Lasso was always planned to be a three-season effort, it's still possible that a fourth season could happen — but likely with a new storyline.

It is believed to be Apple TV+'s most popular series and just won seven Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series. While the massive success has not changed the original plan, it has opened the door to continuing the show beyond Season 3. "I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons," Lawrence said. "And then it might veer off from that."

There is little doubt among fans that Ted Lasso is the best Apple TV+ show around and Lawrence says we'll have to wait almost a year for our next fix. Season three should premiere around August 2022.

"We always try to be close to a year apart, so I would hope to see the show back in the August type area," Lawrence said while also reminding everyone that season two had to move slots due to the Olympics.