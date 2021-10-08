What you need to know
- Ted Lasso executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence isn't ruling out a fourth season.
- The original concept for Ted Lass was for a three-season run.
Fans of the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso are coming to terms with the end of season 2 right now and that pill is even harder to swallow given the news that the show was only intended to run for one more season. But there might be some good news in the form of executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and new claims that a fourth season isn't completely out of the question.
Speaking to Deadline, Lawrence noted that while Ted Lasso was always planned to be a three-season effort, it's still possible that a fourth season could happen — but likely with a new storyline.
It is believed to be Apple TV+'s most popular series and just won seven Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series. While the massive success has not changed the original plan, it has opened the door to continuing the show beyond Season 3.
"I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons," Lawrence said. "And then it might veer off from that."
There is little doubt among fans that Ted Lasso is the best Apple TV+ show around and Lawrence says we'll have to wait almost a year for our next fix. Season three should premiere around August 2022.
"We always try to be close to a year apart, so I would hope to see the show back in the August type area," Lawrence said while also reminding everyone that season two had to move slots due to the Olympics.
You can now download the ninth public beta for macOS Monterey
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: Feel good carrying your Macbook with the Incase Travel Pack
It's not always easy to find just the right laptop bag for travel, but the Incase Travel Pack is one you should consider with its many thoughtful features. It's made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about carrying it.
Apple wants CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more
Apple wants to improve the abilities of CarPlay, but it'll need carmakers to be on board with it all first.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.