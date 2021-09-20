It was a big night for Ted Lasso at the 73rd Emmy Awards as the breakout Apple TV+ show picked up four awards, including prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series.

That first award makes Apple the first streaming service to secure an Emmy Award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility.

In addition to taking the top comedy trophy, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis earned his first Emmy Award for his portrayal of the show's titular character.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also took home their first-ever Emmys as supporting actor and actress in their roles as Roy Kent and Rebecca Welton.

Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video, said:

"While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series."

Last night's awards take Ted Lasso's total 2021 Emmy Award wins to seven with Creative Arts Emmy Awards having been announced last week. The show received a total of 20 Emmy Award nominations, a record for a freshman comedy series.

Apple also picked up Primetime Emmy Awards for Boys State, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, For All Mankind, and Calls.

Ted Lasso is clearly the best Apple TV show in terms of award wins with previous SAG, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and Writers Guild Award wins as well as a prestigious Peabody Award.

Season two of Ted Lasso is currently streaming with a third season having already been commissioned.