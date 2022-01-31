Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has signed a multi-year overall development deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio that is behind the Apple TV+ show.

The deal, which relates to Goldstein's writing and producing and does not include any of his acting roles, could ultimately turn into new shows that air on streaming services including Apple TV+.

While hard details aren't available, Variety reports that the competition to sign Goldstein was "highly competitive."

The financial terms of the development pact — which only includes Goldstein's writing and producing talents, not an exclusive arrangement for his acting — were not disclosed, but Variety has learned that Warner Bros. signed Goldstein in a "highly competitive situation" with other studios for new television projects that Goldstein develops and produces.

"Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I've always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it's extraordinary to see that dream come true," Goldstein said when talking about the deal. "I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don't wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn't happen, I'm very excited and extremely honored to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)"

If you want to enjoy Ted Laso in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.