Nintendo has announced on their Twitter page that the 20th Maximus Cup being held in Tetris 99 will feature a theme inspired by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

The #Tetris99 20th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11pm PT, 3/4 - 10:59pm PT, 3/8! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/QknqMuZbDX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 2, 2021

Tetris 99 is a quirky mashup of the classic puzzle game Tetris and Battle Royale gameplay. A total of 99 players must compete against each other, racking up points, Tetris scores and T-spins while sending junk lines to other players to thwart them. As time goes on and more lines are cleared, the gameplay gets faster and more hectic until one player remains.

All players have to do is participate in the Maximus Cup, which will appear on the main menu of the game. Players are awarded points after each game, depending on how well they performed. When a player reaches 100 points, they will be able to keep the Bowser's Fury theme forever.

Tetris 99 has had several of these themed events for popular games on the Nintendo Switch, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Tetris 99 is available for free for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Maximus Cup event will run from March 4 to March 8, 2021.