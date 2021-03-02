Stock up! Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable is just $13

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Try to be number one!

Tetris 99 is having a Bowser's Fury Maximum cup event in March

The game's 20th Maximus Cup celebrates with Mario.
Nadine Dornieden

Tetris 99 Mario Bowsers Fury Maximus CupSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Tetris 99 is a Battle Royale twist on the popular puzzle game.
  • An event where players can earn a Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury theme is running from March 4 to March 8.
  • Tetris Online is available for free for all Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo has announced on their Twitter page that the 20th Maximus Cup being held in Tetris 99 will feature a theme inspired by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Tetris 99 is a quirky mashup of the classic puzzle game Tetris and Battle Royale gameplay. A total of 99 players must compete against each other, racking up points, Tetris scores and T-spins while sending junk lines to other players to thwart them. As time goes on and more lines are cleared, the gameplay gets faster and more hectic until one player remains.

All players have to do is participate in the Maximus Cup, which will appear on the main menu of the game. Players are awarded points after each game, depending on how well they performed. When a player reaches 100 points, they will be able to keep the Bowser's Fury theme forever.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Tetris 99 has had several of these themed events for popular games on the Nintendo Switch, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Tetris 99 is available for free for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Maximus Cup event will run from March 4 to March 8, 2021.

Oh, Meow-rio!

Mario 3D World Plus Bowsers Fury Reco

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

All the classic Mario action, but with cats!

The beloved Wii U title is finally getting a port to the Nintendo Switch, along with a new, exciting story called Bowser's Fury! Can you collect all the Cat Sprites and defeat the evil Fury Bowser?

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.