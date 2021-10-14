Best answer: Yes, Exp. Share has been added into the Gen IV remake and automatically shares experience points among your Pokémon team. Unfortunately, for people who like more challenging playthroughs, there's no way to turn it off.

What is Exp. Share?

Whenever the Pokémon in your party go into battle and come out victorious, experience points are earned to help your monsters reach their next levels, which then can allow them to evolve to their next forms. Exp. Share makes it so that even the Pokémon on your team that you don't use in battle will receive some of these experience points.

This is a beneficial mechanic for people who don't like grinding over and over through battles. However, there is a dedicated community of players who love to Nuzlocke or make Pokémon games more challenging. To them, Exp. Share is an annoying ability that prevents them from playing the way they want to. Since Exp. Share cannot be turned off in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many Nuzlocke enthusiasts are upset over this mechanic.

What other changes are there in the remakes?