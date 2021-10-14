Best answer: Yes, Exp. Share has been added into the Gen IV remake and automatically shares experience points among your Pokémon team. Unfortunately, for people who like more challenging playthroughs, there's no way to turn it off.
What is Exp. Share?
Whenever the Pokémon in your party go into battle and come out victorious, experience points are earned to help your monsters reach their next levels, which then can allow them to evolve to their next forms. Exp. Share makes it so that even the Pokémon on your team that you don't use in battle will receive some of these experience points.
This is a beneficial mechanic for people who don't like grinding over and over through battles. However, there is a dedicated community of players who love to Nuzlocke or make Pokémon games more challenging. To them, Exp. Share is an annoying ability that prevents them from playing the way they want to. Since Exp. Share cannot be turned off in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many Nuzlocke enthusiasts are upset over this mechanic.
What other changes are there in the remakes?
Not all of the changes made to the remakes are so controversial as Exp. Share. For instance, you'll be able to have a Pokémon follow you around in the overworld wherever you go. That way, you can watch your favorites run around beside you like the true buddies they are.
Additionally, HMs are handled a little differently. Instead of being moves that you are forced to teach your team members to advance to certain areas of the map, a wild Pokémon will appear to do the action for you.
Catch Pokémon in Sinnoh
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Get your team together
As you make your way through the Sinnoh region fighting gym leaders and catching Pokémon, you'll come across a sinister group of people known as Team Galactic. You'll need to stop their shenanigans with your ideal Pokémon team.
