As I was perusing the list of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals I couldn't help but squeal to myself when I saw this adorable controller design currently selling for only $23.

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons aren't my favorite things to use for long gaming sessions. My hands tend to cramp up while gripping the small casing and my pinky fingers will often fall asleep making it really hard to continue playing. And then there's that whole Joy-Con drift issue. Fortunately, there are plenty of reliable third-party Switch controllers with more traditional designs.

This Nintendo Switch controller features a built-in battery and comes with a USB-C cable for charging. It can work for up to eight hours for long gaming sessions. Plus, it has rumble, motion controls, provides a more traditional grip, and just looks adorable with those little pink ears.

It's designed to look cat like with pink ears poking up on either side of the controller and small jelly bean toes on the bottom. But this controller isn't just cute, it's also very useful. It's super highly rated and features rumble and motion controls. It also has a great grip for long gaming sessions, a macro button for when you want to spam a command repeatedly, and that D-pad will also give you better control when trying to maneuver through tricky platformers.

If that wasn't enough, there are different designs to choose from including a green one that looks absolutely like Grookey from Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as a Brown one that puts me in mind of Tom Nook from Animal Crossing.

We don't know how many of these adorable controllers they have in stock or how long this Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal will be going for, so if you're intersted snatch one up fast!