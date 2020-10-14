The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons aren't my favorite things to use for long gaming sessions. My hands tend to cramp up while gripping the small casing and my pinky fingers will often fall asleep making it really hard to continue playing. And then there's that whole Joy-Con drift issue. Fortunately, there are plenty of reliable third-party Switch controllers with more traditional designs.
As I was perusing the list of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals I couldn't help but squeal to myself when I saw this adorable controller design currently selling for only $23.
Kitty controls
IINE Cartoon Kitten Wireless Controller
Kitty controls
This Nintendo Switch controller features a built-in battery and comes with a USB-C cable for charging. It can work for up to eight hours for long gaming sessions. Plus, it has rumble, motion controls, provides a more traditional grip, and just looks adorable with those little pink ears.
It's designed to look cat like with pink ears poking up on either side of the controller and small jelly bean toes on the bottom. But this controller isn't just cute, it's also very useful. It's super highly rated and features rumble and motion controls. It also has a great grip for long gaming sessions, a macro button for when you want to spam a command repeatedly, and that D-pad will also give you better control when trying to maneuver through tricky platformers.
If that wasn't enough, there are different designs to choose from including a green one that looks absolutely like Grookey from Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as a Brown one that puts me in mind of Tom Nook from Animal Crossing.
We don't know how many of these adorable controllers they have in stock or how long this Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal will be going for, so if you're intersted snatch one up fast!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
The Best Controller Chargers for your Nintendo Switch controllers
When you own more than one set of controllers for your Nintendo Switch, charge space starts to become limited. To get the most bang for your buck, we've put together a list of the best chargers for your Nintendo Switch Controllers.