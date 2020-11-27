It's not every day that you can score a pair of award-winning wireless earbuds for less than $40, so let's not take Black Friday for granted! The EarFun Air true wireless earbuds aren't just some of the most affordable earbuds of their kind; they're also some of the best. Recently awarded the CES 2020 Innovation Award along with the 2020 iF Design Award, these are the only wireless earbuds to receive both the awards together.

While normally priced at $59.99, today the EarFun Air earbuds are dropping even lower in price thanks to Black Friday. Simply clip the coupon on their product page at Amazon and then use promo code EFAIRDEAL during checkout to score them for only $38.99. In the process, you'll be saving over $20 and snagging these earbuds at their best price in history.

The EarFun Air earbuds are equipped with dual composite drivers for rich, immersive sound and deep, resonate bass that beats out much of the competition in its price range and even others valued at over $100. Each earbud has two integrated microphones for noise-cancelling call technology that helps to block out background noise and lets you be heard more clearly while taking calls hands-free.

These earbuds come with a charging case so you can power them up while you're traveling, with a battery life of up to 35 hours in total. Plus, the earbuds can be paired to your device separately for independent use if you only want to wear one at a time. Simply open the charging case and the earbuds will automatically connect to your last paired device once removed. Plus, just like the AirPods Pro, this charging case can be powered up using a wireless charger or by plugging it in directly to a power source.

At Amazon, more than 1,200 customers left a review for the EarFun Air earbuds resulting in a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.