While a ton of people are fans of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds, there are also many who are on the hunt for something else. They may find that the earbuds either don't fit right for their ears, don't like Apple's approach to audio, or think the price point is too high.

If any of these reasons match how you feel, Bowers & Wilkins has a deal for you with their own high-end earbuds, the PI5 True Wireless in-Ear Headphones. The earbuds are a whopping $108 off and selling it at $141 for Prime Day, making it one of the best Prime Day deals for those looking for AirPods Pro alternatives.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Get listening with this Bowers & Wilkins Prime Day deal