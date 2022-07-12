While a ton of people are fans of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds, there are also many who are on the hunt for something else. They may find that the earbuds either don't fit right for their ears, don't like Apple's approach to audio, or think the price point is too high.
If any of these reasons match how you feel, Bowers & Wilkins has a deal for you with their own high-end earbuds, the PI5 True Wireless in-Ear Headphones. The earbuds are a whopping $108 off and selling it at $141 for Prime Day, making it one of the best Prime Day deals for those looking for AirPods Pro alternatives.
See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
Get listening with this Bowers & Wilkins Prime Day deal
Bowers & Wilkins PI5 True Wireless in-Ear Headphones | Was $249.99 now $141 at Amazon
The Bowers & Wilkins are a pair of true wireless headphones that offer high-end audio quality and design. The earbuds feature Qualcomm aptX™M for high-quality sound, noise cancellation, support for voice assistants, and fast charging in the wireless charging case.
If you've ever heard of Bowers & Wilkins, you know that they are beloved for their commitment to audio quality. The PI5 wireless earbuds bring that level of audio-quality that the company is known for to a pair of lightweight wireless earbuds. The PI5 earbuds feature Qualcomm aptX™M for high-quality sound and three different levels of noise cancellation. They also support voice assistants as well as come packed inside a fast wireless charging case. Just a fifteen minute charge will get you up to two hours of battery life.
While the Bowers & Wilkins brand usually comes with a high price tag along with its high quality, this Prime Day deal brings the PI5 earbuds down to a price that comes in at almost half the cost of AirPods Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
This Roku Ultra 4K streaming box is less than $80 but be quick
The world of streaming boxes can be a complicated one, but it can be made more straightforward when you get the chance to save on one of the better releases in the market. That's the case right now, with the Roku Ultra now selling for just $79.99, down from the usual $100 asking price.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles. We've done the research and identified some trustworthy docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.