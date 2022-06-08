At this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple waited until the end of its annual keynote address to reveal iPadOS 16 and the iPad software's terrific list of new features. Unfortunately, what it didn't mention at the time is that many of these features only work on three iPads, while some others are even more limiting.

Here's a look at the iPadOS 16 features exclusive to certain iPads.

General iPadOS 16 support

As previously noted, the base version of iPadOS 16 will work on the following iPads:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

The notable cuts from iPadOS 16 include the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4, both of which could run iPadOS 15.

Call it "iPadOS 16 Pro"

The second tier of iPadOS 16 features are those that will only work on the 2020 iPad Pro and later. These include:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

Exclusive features at this level involve Accessibility (via Apple):

Detection Mode in Magnifier : Get rich descriptions of your surroundings with a new Magnifier mode that contains Door Detection, People Detection, and Image Descriptions.

: Get rich descriptions of your surroundings with a new Magnifier mode that contains Door Detection, People Detection, and Image Descriptions. Door Detection in Magnifier: Locate a door, read signs or labels around it, and get instructions on how to open the door.

"iPadOS 16 Pro Plus"

One iPadOS 16 system feature works on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), and iPad Air (5th generation) with 256GB storage only:

Virtual Memory Swap: iPad storage can be used to expand the available memory for all apps and delivers up to 16 gigabytes of memory for the most demanding apps.

Call it "iPadOS 16 Max"