The Nintendo Switch is insanely popular because it's a hybrid home console and handheld system. It's pretty much my favorite system in recent years, and there are thousands of games for it already. If you're looking for some of the best Nintendo Switch games to pick up for yourself or as gifts this holiday season, don't miss out on these great Prime Day deals!
Save Bikini Bottom
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - F.U.N. Edition
You can play as Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy, with each one of them having their own unique set of skills. You'll need them to thwart Plankton and his evil minions. The F.U.N. Edition includes horde mode multiplayer for up to two players online and splitscreen, as well as restored content that was cut out from the original game.
FATALITY!
Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection
The Aftermath Kollection for Mortal Kombat 11 includes the original Mortal Kombat 11 game, along with new characters and story, and the full Kombat Pack DLC. So you get all guest characters as well as Terminator T-800, Spawn, the Joker, and more. Experience one of the most brutal fighting games in history, right on your Nintendo Switch.
Get fit
Ring Fit Adventure
OK, technically this is not on sale, but it's actually in stock later in October. Ring Fit Adventure has been hard to come by since the pandemic started because everyone wants to get some exercise in while stuck at home. Ring Fit Adventure includes a fun adventure story that combines exercise with obstacle courses and RPG battles. You can also do your own custom workout sets, move along to classic Nintendo music, and play at your own difficulty level. It's a must for any Nintendo Switch owner.
Save Hyrule
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
This remake of a classic Zelda game is a must for any Switch owner. Link's Awakening has been reimagined in a modern and cute visual style, and it is exactly like the original game but modernized. You can also create your own dungeons and challenge others.
Gotta catch 'em all!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Pokémon Sword and Shield is the latest set of Pokémon games for the Nintendo Switch. Explore the region of Galar, catch and train your Pokémon, and become the next great Champion. There is also more content to go through in the Expansion Pass once you complete the main game.
A new odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey
Who can get enough Mario when it comes to the Nintendo Switch? Super Mario Odyssey takes Mario to an entirely new world, and with the help of Cappy, Mario needs to save Princess Peach once again.
Island paradise
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
You're on a remote island with cute animal residents that are your new neighbors. Decorate your island however you see fit, collect items, fish, bugs, and more on your own remote paradise. Animal Crossing is all about relaxation!
