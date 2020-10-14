OK, technically this is not on sale, but it's actually in stock later in October. Ring Fit Adventure has been hard to come by since the pandemic started because everyone wants to get some exercise in while stuck at home. Ring Fit Adventure includes a fun adventure story that combines exercise with obstacle courses and RPG battles. You can also do your own custom workout sets, move along to classic Nintendo music, and play at your own difficulty level. It's a must for any Nintendo Switch owner.