OontZ Angle 3 speakers are some of the most popular and well-rated available on Amazon, and today only you can save 30% or more on a variety of OontZ audio products there while supplies last. The sale includes super-portable wireless speakers as well as affordable Bluetooth earbuds from as little as $18. These are some of the best prices we've seen on these items, though you don't have long to make the most of the deals.
Sounds like a deal
OontZ Angle 3 Series Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds
Several models of well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds are now on sale for today only, including the powerful Ultra Pro speaker at its best price yet and affordable BudZ down to $19.
From $18
There are a lot of Oontz Angle 3 speakers, but the highly reviewed 3rd-gen Angle 3 speaker is a great choice at just $18.18. It has enhanced stereo functionality for a greater clarity of sound with dual-precision acoustic drivers. The bass output is enhanced as well with a passive bass radiator. The battery life lasts up to 14 hours, and it has a built-in mic for hands-free communication.
Alternatively, the Pro version is on sale with 25% off, dropping it down to a new low, plus a further $7 off with the on-page coupon. It packs 21W of audio power for room-filling volume and you can connect a pair of speakers for stereo sound. It's also IPX7-rated for water-resistance.
For earphones, check out the OontZ true wireless BudZ. They are down to a new record-low price $22.49 and you can save a further $3 on that by clipping the coupon on their product page before adding to your cart. The Budz feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable true wireless experience and come with a charging case for 12 hours of battery life. The Ultra model is also on sale for a best-ever price right now.
Be sure to take a look at the entire promotion to see what's on offer. No matter what you go for, you'll be scoring a great price on it.
