Pressure cookers let you easily make healthy and delicious meals for the entire family, and the Instant Pot leads the pack. You'll often find great Prime Day Instant Pot deals as well, since a lot of Instant Pot models are on sale often, especially on Prime Day and Black Friday. The most popular model is the Instant Pot DUO60, which retails for $100 normally, but it is $79 at Amazon right now. However, we're expecting some Prime Day Instant Pot deals that will bring this price down even further. The DUO60 is one of the most popular Instant Pots because it has seven functionalities built-in: pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. The 6-quart size is also the most popular, which is big enough to feed a family of three to four people. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more However, there is also a 3-quart size available if you don't need a lot of portions, and also an 8-quart size if you need more. Instant Pot also makes a new Air Fryer Lid, which would fit the DUO60, so you can get some air frying goodness as well.

There is also the Duo Nova, which is like an upgraded version of the original Duo model. It features a smart microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat so that your food cooks up to 70% faster. The Smart Lid on the Duo Nova automatically seals itself and has a quick-release button, so you don't have to touch the knob yourself to release hot steam. The Duo Nova is $100 for the 6-quart on Amazon (3-quart, 8-quart, and even 10-quart also available), but we also expect to see Prime Day Instant Pot deals bring this one down to a better price. The Instant Pot Ultra is one of the best high-end Instant Pots that you can purchase, since it is incredibly versatile with 10 built-in functions. With the Ultra, you get everything from the Duo models, as well as Sterilzer, Cake Maker, and Egg modes. The Ultra also has automatic altitude adjustment, a visual progress bar, and automatic steam release. With the Ultra setting, you could get something similar to sous vide (but not exactly), since it allows you to control things like cooking temperature. If you want a more sophisticated model that can do pretty much everything, then you want to take a look at the Instant Pot Max. Unfortunately, the Max only comes in the 6-quart size, but it does everything the Instant Pot Ultra does, as well as real sous vide, canning at 15psi, sterilization, and more. The lid on the Max also automatically locks and vents, with no extra work. The Max is currently $150 at Amazon, but we hope some Prime Day Instant Pot deals bring this price down a little bit so that it is more affordable for more people. While pressure cookers are the first thing you think of when hearing "Instant Pot," the company does make different types of multicookers as well, including the Pro Aura. The slow cooker function on the Instant Pot pressure cookers is not the best, so the company has the Aura Pro line, which is more like a dedicated slow cooker and more. With the Aura Pro, you get slow cooking, searing, sauté, roast, stew, bake, rice, yogurt, and even fermenting. Plus, this model can also do sous vide if you want to go that route. You can customize the cooking time for anything you need it to do, and it even has a 24-hour delay feature, so you can make it cook dinner when you're ready for it. Normally, the Aura Pro hovers around $130 and more, but we expect to see it for even lower as a Prime Day Instant Pot deal.