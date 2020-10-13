Pressure cookers let you easily make healthy and delicious meals for the entire family, and the Instant Pot leads the pack. You'll often find great Prime Day Instant Pot deals as well, since a lot of Instant Pot models are on sale often, especially on Prime Day and Black Friday.
The most popular model is the Instant Pot DUO60, which retails for $100 normally, but it is $79 at Amazon right now. However, we're expecting some Prime Day Instant Pot deals that will bring this price down even further. The DUO60 is one of the most popular Instant Pots because it has seven functionalities built-in: pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. The 6-quart size is also the most popular, which is big enough to feed a family of three to four people.
However, there is also a 3-quart size available if you don't need a lot of portions, and also an 8-quart size if you need more. Instant Pot also makes a new Air Fryer Lid, which would fit the DUO60, so you can get some air frying goodness as well.
There is also the Duo Nova, which is like an upgraded version of the original Duo model. It features a smart microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat so that your food cooks up to 70% faster. The Smart Lid on the Duo Nova automatically seals itself and has a quick-release button, so you don't have to touch the knob yourself to release hot steam. The Duo Nova is $100 for the 6-quart on Amazon (3-quart, 8-quart, and even 10-quart also available), but we also expect to see Prime Day Instant Pot deals bring this one down to a better price.
The Instant Pot Ultra is one of the best high-end Instant Pots that you can purchase, since it is incredibly versatile with 10 built-in functions. With the Ultra, you get everything from the Duo models, as well as Sterilzer, Cake Maker, and Egg modes. The Ultra also has automatic altitude adjustment, a visual progress bar, and automatic steam release. With the Ultra setting, you could get something similar to sous vide (but not exactly), since it allows you to control things like cooking temperature.
If you want a more sophisticated model that can do pretty much everything, then you want to take a look at the Instant Pot Max. Unfortunately, the Max only comes in the 6-quart size, but it does everything the Instant Pot Ultra does, as well as real sous vide, canning at 15psi, sterilization, and more. The lid on the Max also automatically locks and vents, with no extra work. The Max is currently $150 at Amazon, but we hope some Prime Day Instant Pot deals bring this price down a little bit so that it is more affordable for more people.
While pressure cookers are the first thing you think of when hearing "Instant Pot," the company does make different types of multicookers as well, including the Pro Aura. The slow cooker function on the Instant Pot pressure cookers is not the best, so the company has the Aura Pro line, which is more like a dedicated slow cooker and more. With the Aura Pro, you get slow cooking, searing, sauté, roast, stew, bake, rice, yogurt, and even fermenting. Plus, this model can also do sous vide if you want to go that route. You can customize the cooking time for anything you need it to do, and it even has a 24-hour delay feature, so you can make it cook dinner when you're ready for it. Normally, the Aura Pro hovers around $130 and more, but we expect to see it for even lower as a Prime Day Instant Pot deal.
Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals
There are several different models of Instant Pots to fit every family's needs, so you'll want to make sure you get the right one for you. Here are some of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals that we see right now, and we'll update with new Prime Day deals, promotions, or bundles as they become available.
- : Instant Pot Ultra Mini 3-Quart - from $50
- : Instant Pot Duo - from $79
- : Instant Pot Duo Nova - from $100
- : Instant Pot Max - from $150
- : Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Slow Cooker with Sous Vide - from $130
Instant Pot Ultra Mini 3-Quart - from $50
The Ultra has 10 built-in functions, including sterilizer, cake maker, and more. The 3-quart size is perfect for side dishes or one person meals. You also get an LCD panel that lets you see the progress of your food as it cooks.
Instant Pot Duo - from $79
The Instant Pot DUO60 is the most popular Instant Pot. It has seven functions to help you prepare delicious and healthy food, and the 6-quart size is great for small families. The Duo also comes in 3-quart and 8-quart sizes and is compatible with the optional Air Fryer Lid.
Instant Pot Duo Nova - from $100
The Duo Nova is an upgraded version of the original Duo. It uses a microprocessor to monitors and makes adjustments to cook food up to 70% faster. The Smart Lid automatically seals itself and has a quick-release button, making it easier to release pressure.
Instant Pot Max - from $150
The Instant Pot Max can do everything as the basic Instant Pot models, as well as sous vide, pressure canning, and sterilization. The lid on the Max also automatically locks and vents itself, no extra work necessary.
Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Slow Cooker with Sous Vide - from $130
While this isn't a pressure cooker, it still carries the Instant Pot name. This is primarily a slow cooker, but you can do other things like sear, sauté, roast, stew, bake, steam, and more. It can also be used for sous vide.
Why Instant Pot?
Instant Pot is one of my favorite kitchen appliances that I have in the house. One of the biggest reasons why I love my Instant Pot is because I don't have to sit there and watch my food as it cooks, especially when I'm making one-pot meals. It also reduces the number of appliances that I need in my house, so less clutter. Plus, using a pressure cooker means meals that take hours in a slow cooker can be ready within a little over an hour instead!
There are many different Instant Pot models out there, but the three that we listed are the most popular and powerful options. We'll update this post with the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for you as we get them, as well as other Prime Day deals, so stay tuned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.