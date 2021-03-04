Whether you're just wanting to get an affordable upgrade or you're making the wholesale switch to the Apple ecosystem, today's sale at Woot offering huge discounts on refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models has got you covered. Prices start at just $120 in the sale and there are devices as new as the Apple Watch Series 5 and iPhone 11 Pro included in the mix making it the perfect time to upgrade either device. Or both.

These devices may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. There are a variety of colors and styles on offer, though your options will dwindle throughout the day.

Perfect pairing Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models These have minor cosmetic blemishes but work perfectly, and the prices make for an easy buy. The sale features Apple Watch Series 3 through Series 5 as well as iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 Pro, though select models are already sold out. Act fast! From $120 See at Woot

The most affordable phone available in the sale is the iPhone 7 from $120. While it might not be the most current generation iPhone, it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's upcoming iOS 14 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and can be used to make contactless payments with Apple Pay.

There are more up-to-date models in the mix including iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS that would be wiser investments if you want to hang on to the phone for the longer-term as they are more likely to get future software updates.

If you want the most recent phones in the sale, opt for the iPhone 11 from $500. Introduced in fall 2019, the iPhone 11 lineup all feature the latest A13 Bionic chip and gorgeous edge-to-edge displays with Face ID. It also has wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back. Check out our guide to everything you need to know about the iPhone 11 devices for more.

For 2019's flagship device, check out the sales on the unlocked iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with prices from $640. It won't be long until these models sell out. The 2020 iPhone SE is also on sale from $275.

The pick of the bunch on the wearable side is the Apple Watch Series 5 at $265. Though it has since been surpassed by last year's Series 6, it's still one of the best smartwatches around. In Apple Watch Series 5 review, we rated it with 4.5 out of 5 stars, dubbing it the world's best watch. Seires 4 and Series 3 deals are also available at Woot from $130.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone or watch you want. It won't be long before specific models begin to sell out, so don't let that happen to the device you have your eye on.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free there by signing in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.