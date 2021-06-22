We've seen some pretty good Prime Day MacBook deals this year, and if you jumped on the Prime Day train and bought a new MacBook, rest assured you got a good deal. But you know what makes a MacBook even better? Great accessories.
Although Prime Day is winding down, there's still time left to grab some great accessories! Here are our best deals on essential items you need for your MacBook that will cost you no more than $20.
These Macbook accessory deals are less than $20
- : FlePow USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter Dongle | 20% off at Amazon
- : KOMKI Webcam with Microphone Full 1080p HD with Privacy Cover and Tripod | 43% off at Amazon
- : FEISHUO Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 SATA HDD Storage with Silicone Case | 20% off at Amazon
- : AE WISH ANEWISH Bluetooth Mouse | 40% off at Amazon
- : Cimkiz Webcam Cover Slides | 20% off at Amazon
- : MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag | 20% off at Amazon
- : Nulaxy MacBook Stand | Save $7 at Amazon
FlePow USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter Dongle | 20% off at Amazon
This USB-C hub is especially great if you're working on a MacBook. It gives you seven more ports, including three USB 3.0, HDMI 4K, microSD and SD card slots, and USB-C Power Delivery. Even with an iMac or Mac mini, having more ports is nice.
KOMKI Webcam with Microphone Full 1080p HD with Privacy Cover and Tripod | 43% off at Amazon
This simple webcam has 1080p HD resolution with a 110-degree field of view, making it a big upgrade over the standard FaceTime camera on any MacBook. You also have a nice built-in microphone, privacy cover, and a tripod.
FEISHUO Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 SATA HDD Storage with Silicone Case | 20% off at Amazon
This external hard drive is protected with a silicone casing, so it's anti-drop, shockproof, and rainproof. You'll get an extra 120GB of storage.
AE WISH ANEWISH Bluetooth Mouse | 40% off at Amazon
Those who prefer Bluetooth mice definitely want to pick this one up. It's slim, quiet, has wide compatibility, and connects via Bluetooth, so there's no extra receiver necessary.
Cimkiz Webcam Cover Slides | 20% off at Amazon
Webcam privacy is no joke, and these simple Cimkz webcam cover slides make it easy to ensure the webcam on all your MacBooks are always covered when you aren't using them.
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag | 20% off at Amazon
Your 13-inch MacBook is the perfect laptop to carry around when you want to work remotely from anywhere, but you'll need a good laptop bag. The MOSISO laptop sleeve bag is made with a water-repellent polyester so you don't have to worry about lugging around your MacBook in a drizzle.
Nulaxy MacBook Stand | Save $7 at Amazon
When you're at home and working at your desk, getting your MacBook to a proper viewing height is critical — especially when you have an external monitor. The Nulaxy MacBook stand is made from aluminum, so it's light but durable, and it has a rubber base meaning it won't slide around your desk if you don't want it to.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
