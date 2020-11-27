You may have heard that the AirPods Pro was selling at its lowest price ever for Black Friday, and unfortunately, they have sold out at that price. The good news is you can still save $50 on a pair of AirPods Pro at Best Buy and Target, so if you want to get a new pair of AirPods Pro this instant, this is the lowest price available.
Apple AirPods Pro | Save $50 at Best Buy
The AirPods Pro are noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours.
It's no secret that most of us at iMore, love the AirPods Pro. After all, our very own Lory Gil gave the wireless earbuds a stellar review, but that doesn't mean that it's the only pair of headphones that can make you happy this Black Friday. Here's some stuff you might want to consider before jumping on this deal.
AirPods Pro vs. AirPods: Do you need the Pro?
The AirPods Pro isn't the only wireless earbuds that Apple makes, the standard AirPods having been around longer and start much cheaper. Plus, the regular AirPods are also on sale for Black Friday, meaning you might have to spend even less if you feel you don't need the pro version. When it comes to the AirPods Pro vs. AirPods, most of the functionality and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices between AirPods and the AirPods Pro remain the same.
Both feature Hey, Siri activation and have the H1 chip that enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing — so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods —and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.
Of course, the AirPods Pro due feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones — especially if you do a lot of commuting. Active noise cancellation allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on what's playing in your ears. Plus, the design of the AirPods Pro allows them to fit better in your ears, so they are much less likely ever to fall out, and even with ANC turned off, will like to sound a little better because the AirPods Pro will seal off more sound passively because of the tighter fit.
With all that being said, you can pick up the regular AirPods for $110 at Amazon for Black Friday, which is $49 less than its regular price. Not only are the regular AirPods much lower in price than the AirPods Pro, but they may also be the better option for you if you don't care about ANC. If you mostly use your headphones at home or in a quiet office, you may never even notice that ANC is missing.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case | 30% off at Amazon
The classic AirPods you know and love. While it lacks the advanced sound quality and ANC of the pro version, you can't go wrong with a little extra battery power and a cheaper price tag.
Is there a better option than AirPods Pro?
Arguably, the AirPods Pro isn't even the best ANC wireless earbuds out there, and you don't have to spend more money because the Sony WF-1000XM3 are on sale for $168 for Black Friday.
What makes the Sony WF-1000XM3 better than AirPods Pro? Well, if sound quality is your absolute top concern when buying a pair of headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM3 is better than AirPods Pro, hands down. They have a richer and fuller sound profile that works for all types of music, and even when the volume is blasting, the sound never gets distorted, choppy, or anything less than divine.
On top of that, the ANC in the WF-1000XM3 is probably the best in the industry right now. Sony's QN1e HD noise-canceling processor does an incredible job of eliminating almost every type of noise you can throw at it. It's still a pair of earbuds and won't be as good at ANC as an over-the-ear pair of cans would be, but it is better than the AirPods Pro. Plus, the WF-1000XM3 also has an Ambient Sound mode, akin to the AirPods Pro Transparency mode, meaning you can hear your surroundings and your music if you want.
Lastly, the AirPods Pro only gets about 4.5 hours of playing time on the earbuds themselves, while the Sony WF-1000XM3 boasts a 6-hour performance. That may seem like a small difference; however, it will be very noticeable while you're using them. The less charging you have to do, the more time you will be able to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks. Plus, with a quick 10-minute charge via the charging case, you'll get 90 more minutes of playback from the WF-1000XM3, meaning you don't have to have much downtime to get through a workday.
Sony WF-1000XM3 | Save $62 at Amazon
While the Sony WF-1000XM3 doesn't have some of the advantages that AirPods Pro does, they sound better, have a longer battery life, and their ANC is the best in the business.
Should you get the AirPods Pro on Black Friday?
If you want the absolute best wireless earbuds that Apple offers, there's no question that the AirPods Pro is the option for you. While you may have missed out on the lowest price, getting $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro is still one of the best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now.
If that price is just too rich for your blood and you don't mind missing out on the ANC, picking up the regular AirPods for $110 is still a pretty good bargain.
If you want top-notch sound quality and ANC are what you're looking for, and you don't mind missing out on some of the Apple-specific functionality that the H1 chip grants, then you can buy the Sony WF-1000XM3 for only $168 — the lowest price we've ever seen.
