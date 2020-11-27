You may have heard that the AirPods Pro was selling at its lowest price ever for Black Friday, and unfortunately, they have sold out at that price. The good news is you can still save $50 on a pair of AirPods Pro at Best Buy and Target, so if you want to get a new pair of AirPods Pro this instant, this is the lowest price available. Apple AirPods Pro | Save $50 at Best Buy The AirPods Pro are noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. $200 at Best Buy

It's no secret that most of us at iMore, love the AirPods Pro. After all, our very own Lory Gil gave the wireless earbuds a stellar review, but that doesn't mean that it's the only pair of headphones that can make you happy this Black Friday. Here's some stuff you might want to consider before jumping on this deal. AirPods Pro vs. AirPods: Do you need the Pro?

The AirPods Pro isn't the only wireless earbuds that Apple makes, the standard AirPods having been around longer and start much cheaper. Plus, the regular AirPods are also on sale for Black Friday, meaning you might have to spend even less if you feel you don't need the pro version. When it comes to the AirPods Pro vs. AirPods, most of the functionality and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices between AirPods and the AirPods Pro remain the same. Both feature Hey, Siri activation and have the H1 chip that enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing — so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods —and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them. Of course, the AirPods Pro due feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones — especially if you do a lot of commuting. Active noise cancellation allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on what's playing in your ears. Plus, the design of the AirPods Pro allows them to fit better in your ears, so they are much less likely ever to fall out, and even with ANC turned off, will like to sound a little better because the AirPods Pro will seal off more sound passively because of the tighter fit. With all that being said, you can pick up the regular AirPods for $110 at Amazon for Black Friday, which is $49 less than its regular price. Not only are the regular AirPods much lower in price than the AirPods Pro, but they may also be the better option for you if you don't care about ANC. If you mostly use your headphones at home or in a quiet office, you may never even notice that ANC is missing. Is there a better option than AirPods Pro?