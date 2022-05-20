Netflix might be losing subscribers but those who are hanging around are watching some of the best content available via streaming, as new numbers shared by Nielson would appear to suggest.

Despite the news that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter, those still paying — or sharing their passwords — watched nine of the top 10 shows available from streaming companies towards the end of April, according to Nielson.

Numbers shared by Nielson show that Netflix show Better Call Saul was the number one most-streamed show with 821 million minutes watched for the week of April 18 through April 25. In fact, the only non-Netflix show to feature in the top 10 was Moon Knight from Disney+. No other streamer was present.