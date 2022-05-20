What you need to know
- Netflix had nine of the top 10 most-streamed shows recently.
- Better Call Saul was head and shoulders above the rest.
- Disney+ show Moon Knight was the only non-Netflix entry in the top-10.
Netflix might be losing subscribers but those who are hanging around are watching some of the best content available via streaming, as new numbers shared by Nielson would appear to suggest.
Despite the news that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter, those still paying — or sharing their passwords — watched nine of the top 10 shows available from streaming companies towards the end of April, according to Nielson.
Numbers shared by Nielson show that Netflix show Better Call Saul was the number one most-streamed show with 821 million minutes watched for the week of April 18 through April 25. In fact, the only non-Netflix show to feature in the top 10 was Moon Knight from Disney+. No other streamer was present.
This is welcome news for the beleaguered Netflix and joins another Nielson report that says it currently has 6.6% of the streaming market. Streaming as a whole is in the middle of a purple patch — Nielson notes that the share of television viewing afforded to streaming services is now higher than ever.
Netflix isn't short of big shows right now and that could be crucial in not only attracting but retaining customers. An upcoming ad-based tier will also help, although pricing has yet to be confirmed.
If you want to enjoy Netflix and other streaming services, including Apple TV+, in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Streaming reached a record share of total TV viewing last month
Streaming services were responsible for a record share of the total television viewing across the United States for the month of April, according to new data.
Report: Apple increases iPhone 14 OLED order to 150 million, BOE struggling
A new report says that Apple is set to make 150 million units of OLED panelts for the iPhone 14, but that supplier BOE hasn't yet been approved as one of the manufacturers.
WandaVision's Matt Shakman to direct some of Apple's Godzilla series
Apple is getting a live-action Godzilla series, and the first two episodes will be directed by Matt Shakman, who helped create Wandavision.
Keep an eye on the front door with the best HomeKit video doorbells
HomeKit video doorbells are a great way to keep an eye on those precious packages at your front door. While there are just a few from which to choose, these are the best HomeKit options available.