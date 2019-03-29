You can fill your home with Sengled smart lights thanks to steep discounts on starter kits over at Woot. Prices start as low as $30 and the discounts run as high as 50%, but these prices won't stick around for long.

Bring your lighting into the 21st century with these discounts on Sengled starter kits. The kits include everything you need to get going and are up to 50% off.

The Sengled Element Plus 2-bulb starter kit is down to just $29.99. This kit usually sells for around $60 at Amazon. It includes the necessary hub and two dimmable A19 bulbs with support for thousands of whites, scenes and routines, as well as Alexa voice control.

If you need more bulbs, the Sengled Element Classic starter kit with 8 bulbs has dropped from $100 to $70. You'd pay more than that for just the bulbs at Amazon. For recessed lighting, check out the deals on BR30 starter kits. Available in a 2-, 4-, or 8-pack, the starter kits will run you $35, $55 or $90, respectively.

These deals are good for today only, so be sure to get your orders in now, before the discounts fade away. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.