Right now you can grab Ecovacs' Alexa-enabled Robovac at Amazon for just $149.99. That saves you over $60 off its average cost there and scores you this product at its Black Friday price.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner can be scheduled to clean at certain times, monitored through the free smartphone app, and even activated using just your voice through an Alexa device, like the Echo Dot that's down to just $30 right now. It provides just under two hours of cleaning per charge, and it is good to use on both hard surface floors and thin carpets. It'll even return to its charger to recharge itself when it's low on battery. The vacuum comes with a remote control too, along with a one-year warranty.

At Amazon, over 1,400 customers left a review for this robotic vacuum resulting in a solid rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.