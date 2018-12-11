Amazon's Echo hardware continues to become more and more popular, and last year Amazon began offering Alexa-enabled devices with displays on them. The first-gen Echo Show was nothing to write home about, but Amazon learned from its mistakes, and came back swinging. The Echo Spot has less of an industrial big tech look, and instead looks like it's designed to fit in. Right now, you can pick one up for just $99.99, which is $30 less than it normally sells for. If you're looking for something with a larger display, the 2nd-gen Echo Show is also on sale for $179.99, and it comes with a free smart bulb. This is a $65 discount. These price drops put both pieces at or around the lowest they've ever sold for.

Thanks to recent updates, these Echo devices with displays can now allow you to interact with people at your front door from your Ring Video Doorbell, or see what the kids are up to using your Amazon Cloud Cam. Additionally, you can do video calls using the built-in cameras, listen to music, hear the news, control your other smart home gear (like plugs and lights), and so much more. These devices make great holiday gifts for just about anyone. From easily allowing the kids to video chat with their grandparents across the country to setting up routines to help automate your life a bit.

Beyond the price drops on the hardware by itself, Amazon also has a few other bundles that are worth considering. You can add a Wyze Smart Cam to the Echo Spot for just $5, making it just $104.99 for the pair, or a TP-Link Smart Plug Mini for $10, bringing the total to $109.99. As for the Echo Show, you can also add a $5 Wyze Smart Cam to bring your purchase price to $184.99, or combo it with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $428.99.

If you're getting an Echo for someone this holiday season, make it one with a display.

