Anker's Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth Speaker drops to just $21.05 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. Considering it regularly sells for a bit over $30, you're saving $9 off its regular price with this offer. That's the lowest we've ever seen for it, though unfortunately, this deal is only available for the Black version of the speaker, while the red model is priced at $35.

This compact Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and is equipped with a customized 6W driver, passive radiator, and BassUp technology which offers improved bass when compared to standard speakers of this size. It features IPX7 waterproof protection as well, so you can bring it to the pool or the beach and even submerge it in water without worrying about it being damaged. Its high-performance Li-ion battery is capable of lasting for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Using Bluetooth 4.2, you can pair your phone or another device to the speaker and listen from up to 66 feet away.

An even cooler feature becomes available once you own two of the speakers; you can press a button and pair them together for wireless stereo sound. If this is something you're interested in, you can grab a two-pack of this speaker for $43.39 by clipping the coupon on its product page. While that means you're spending about 60 cents more for each one than the deal above, this coupon discounts both of the speakers — the deal above can only discount one speaker.

See at Amazon

