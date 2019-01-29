B&H is taking up to $150 off select 2018 Mac Mini models through January 31, with prices starting as low as $749. If you're trying to get into the Apple ecosystem at a discount, this could be a smart way to go about it. B&H offers free expedited shipping with your purchase today, and customers in select states can even snag their order tax-free.

For instance, you could pick up the late 2018 Mac Mini for $749. It features 8GB RAM, a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor, and a 128GB SSD. Its memory can be upgraded to 64GB, plus it includes several ThunderBolt 3 ports, an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. There are plenty of models with higher specs on sale today as well.

If you're curious about the Mac Mini's capabilities, be sure to check out our hands-on review from a couple of months ago.

