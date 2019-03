Aukey's rugged SK-M12 Bluetooth Speaker drops to just $21.19 at Amazon when you enter promo code N7FHC8Z8 during checkout. That'll save you nearly $20 off its current price there and score you this speaker at one of its best prices ever. It's sold for up to $50 in the last few months, but it hasn't dropped this low without a code since a price mistake years ago.

The SK-M12 is equipped with dual 5W drivers and a bass-boosting passive radiator, along with a 5200mAh battery that's capable of lasting for up to 30 hours on a single charge. It's water-resistant too, so you can bring it to the beach or out in the rain without worrying about it being damaged. Plus, its silicone housing is resistant against shocks and drops as well.

Aukey includes a two-year warranty with this speaker's purchase. It's received pretty great reviews at Amazon too, resulting in a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Windows Central's review had good things to say about the speaker as well.

