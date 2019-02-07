Head on over to Amazon and use code W9BEUUIG to get two Aukey Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs for $20.15. Normally they would cost about $28, and the coupon code drops the price back to the lowest offer we've seen for the pair.

Alternatively, you could pick up Aukey's Mini Smart Plug with dual outlets for only $18.99 by entering promo code KB6ZUWAU during checkout.

These well-rated smart plugs work in conjunction with things like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Aukey Home app, which is free to download, lets you activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics from anywhere in the world. Automatically turn on your lights when the sun sets, flip them on and off at random intervals when you're on vacation, schedule your coffee timer to go off, or use your voice to turn off the box fan that keeps lulling you back to sleep. You don't need a bridge, hub, dongle, or any other thing to make 'em work. Just a Wi-Fi network.

These smart plugs will raise your home's IQ without putting a huge dent in your bank account. As an added bonus, they're compact, so adjacent outlets will stay usable. Your purchase includes a 24-month warranty as well.

