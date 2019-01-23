Amazon has this Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum on sale. The price dropped from $299.99 to $239.99. This deal brings the new vacuum down to its steepest price drop yet. Even better, you can add the Eufy Genie Smart Speaker to your cart and enter code EUFYGE88 to get it for free when you buy the RoboVac. That's a nice little bundle since the speaker normally costs $18.

You can use the free EufyHome app or a voice assistant like Alexa to control this handy gadget. Your free Genie speaker will work, too. The included boundary strips let you dictate where the robot should clean, and thanks to the BoostIQ technology, the vacuum will automatically increase suction power when cleaning particularly dirty areas. It vacuums for up to 100 minutes, but it won't disrupt your day-to-day life since it's no louder than operating a microwave. The large wheels can handle the terrain of your home, and there are drop-sensing features so it won't take a tumble down the stairs either. When the batteries get low, your new robot pal will find its way back to the charging station.

The free Eufy Genie Smart Speaker has Alexa built in. Aside from using it to control your RoboVac, you can also use it to stream music, get weather updates, activate other smart home devices, and more.

The vacuum can't pick up toys or cook dinner just yet, but it will make a huge difference in your daily routine and save you lots of time. Schedule cleanings, tell the vacuum what rooms are off-limits, and you can come home to a spotless floor every single day. Until the kids decide to play, that is.

