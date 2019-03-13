For smart home newbies, voice controlling an appliance might seem like crazy talk, but it's actually extremely easy to set up and start doing yourself. With something like Amazon's Echo (2nd Generation) + TP-Link Smart Plug Mini bundle, you'll have all you need to get started and today you'll even save nearly $40 on its purchase. Amazon has this bundle on sale for $89.99 right now which is a pretty steep drop from its regular cost of $128; just the Echo itself normally sells for $100.

With Amazon Alexa at home, you'll be able to voice control whatever's plugged into TP-Link's Smart Plug Mini, whether that's a lamp, fan, gaming console, coffee maker, or another household appliance. Using your smartphone, you'll even be able to create routines and schedule the smart plug's usage. Plus, with Alexa Skills, new features are consistently added. You can ask Alexa to request an Uber, order a pizza, control your TV, and more.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.