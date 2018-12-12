Over at Amazon, you can pick up the 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot with a LIFX smart bulb for just $35. The newest Echo Dot alone is $30 at the moment making the additional bulb just $5. If you purchased these items separately right now, it would cost you $50 and it would be even more than that if they weren't both on sale for the holidays.

The latest Echo Dot offers up to 70% better audio quality when listening to music, has a stylish new design, and is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone options. You can pair two of them together for stereo sound, or connect it via Bluetooth (or 3.5mm cable) directly to another speaker that you prefer. With the Echo Dot you can use your voice to set the brightness of your LIFX bulb as well as access all of Alexa's many skills. Control your smart thermostat, smart plug, and other smart home gear, and have measurements converted, find out the local weather, stream music, set timers, and more.

The deal is available on all three colors of Echo Dot, but the Charcoal model's shipping time is already slipping so you won't want to delay getting your order placed.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.