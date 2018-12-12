If you missed out on all the stellar Echo Dot discounts last month, Amazon's giving you one more opportunity to score the smart speaker at nearly its lowest price ever: two for just $50. The Echo Dot was recently redesigned and updated for the release of its third generation, debuting at a regular price of $49.99; until Black Friday, we hadn't ever seen a discount for it, though that changed when Amazon dropped its price to $24 for a few days. While that offer didn't last for long, there were a few alternate bundle deals where you could save even further by purchasing several of the speakers at once, such as three for $70.

Luckily, Amazon had one more offer up its sleeve, and it's available right now. Though the Echo Dot is currently sitting at a holiday pricing of $29.99, adding two to your cart will drop the price of each to just $25. That's only $1 more than they were selling for during Black Friday, and $2 more than they sold for in Amazon's Three for $70 deal. That means you'll receive two Echo Dot speakers for just $50 total (half price!). You'll have to add both to your cart separately to redeem this offer.

These speakers have a slight shipping delay you'll want to take note of; the Heather Gray model currently states it isn't shipping until December 12, while the Charcoal and Sandstone options won't ship until December 15. That's starting to cut it close to Christmas, but hopefully you're a Prime member and can choose two-day free shipping at checkout.

The latest model of the Echo Dot speaker features a fabric cover and an improved speaker that's miles better than the Echo Dot (2nd Gen) you may already have at home. It's capable of streaming music from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Sirius XM, and Apple Music support is coming soon! While that's my personal favorite feature, others love to use the Dot to access Amazon Alexa's wide range of knowledge and features; it can tell you the weather, give you news updates, or help you voice control all your smart home products (like Philips Hue bulbs).

Having two of the speakers is a huge bonus too, as they can be paired together to offer bigger, stereo sound, or you can keep them separate so you have access and tunes in multiple rooms of your home. You can make calls and send messages to other Echo devices with its built-in microphone as well.

