The Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner drops to $159.98 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page and enter code ECOVACSD601 during checkout. That brings it to the best price we've ever seen it reach, and one of the better prices we've seen for similar products too. It sells for around $240 on average these days.

The Deebot 601 uses an S-Shape cleaning path and works particularly well with hard surfaces. It has a three-stage cleaning system along with sensors to prevent collisions and drops. The battery life lasts for up to two hours, and the vacuum will return to its charging station on its own to refuel. It is compatible with the free Ecovacs apps for your phone or you can connect it to Amazon or Google's smart home systems and control it with your voice. You'll be able to schedule and track cleaning sessions, monitor accessories, and receive error alerts. It comes with a main brush, two side brushes, and a docking station.

