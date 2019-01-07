The Eufy RoboVac 12 self-charging robotic vacuum cleaner is down to $199.99 on Amazon. The RoboVac has never been this low before, and it looks like it has been selling mostly around $350 recently.

The RoboVac 12 is very similar to previous generations like the RoboVac 11S and RoboVac 30C, but it's actually $25 less expensive than the 11S right now. The biggest difference between them is the 12 is a bit more powerful than the 11S with 1500Pa versus 1300Pa and costs $100 less than the 30C but doesn't come with boundary strips. The generations are all so similar, you can use attachments from the others on the 12.

The RoboVac 12 has a slim 2.85-inch body that lets it flow under furniture and into spots thicker vacuums just can't reach. It uses BoostIQ tech to increase that 1500Pa suction power when it's needed. The rechargeable battery delivers up to 100 minutes of performance, and the vacuum will return to its dock automatically when the battery runs low. It uses infrared sensors to evade obstacles and stop itself from falling down steps. The RoboVac 12 comes with a remote control, charging base, power adapter, and several brushes and accessories. Eufy backs it up with a 12-month warranty.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.