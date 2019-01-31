The D-Link DIR-867 AC1750 dual-band wireless router is down to $59.99 at B&H. Be sure to clip the 33% off on-page coupon to see the discount during checkout. The same router sells for $90 regularly including at other retailers like Amazon.

This deal also comes with a free Keewifi Wi-Fi mini smart plug. These normally go for $14.95 by themselves at B&H, so that's a little extra value for you. Connect it to your new router's Wi-Fi network, and you can control whatever's plugged in from your phone or with your voice.

The router is capable of up to 1750 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless bands. It has four high-performance external antennas, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port. You'll get MU-MIMO tech, which helps in homes that have several devices all sharing the same wireless network. It also has guest network access and Intelligent QoS to prioritize your internet traffic.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.