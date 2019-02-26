The Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack is on sale for just $129 at Amazon currently. It received its first major discount last November when it fell from its regular price of $230 down to $149, and today's price makes for its best deal since Cyber Monday's price of $100 last year.

Hive's set includes the Smart Thermostat itself as well as the necessary Hive Hub. The Hive Thermostat works with most HVAC systems, so there's no need to switch your service. It's also easy to self-install by just replacing your old thermostat and pairing it with the Hive Hub.

Once you're up and running you can remotely program the temperature via the Hive app, set custom schedules and actions, and even set it to only run only when your home is occupied. You can even sync it up with Hive Window/Door Sensors to automatically turn your system off when you leave for the day.

The best part about Hive's heating system is the ability to hook it up with your Amazon Echo or Google Home devices in order to control your thermostat with just your voice. Simply asking for a temperature change beats turning the dial on the thermostat or even getting your phone out to launch the app. There's also a bunch of other Hive smart devices that all work seamlessly together thanks to the Hive Hub, so it's worth checking out Hive's offerings like smart bulbs and home security cameras.

