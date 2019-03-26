Amazon usually sells the Hylogy Bluetooth Smart Scale for $25, but using coupon code VLM6WHVZ during checkout will drop the cost to $17.49 today. We've never posted a better discount for this item.

Use the scale and the free app for iOS and Android to sync data with apps like Apple Health or Google Fit. There are eight analysis categories, ranging from body fat and muscle mass to BMI and BMR. There's no waiting time, either. Simply step on the scale and you'll get an instant readout on the large backlit display. The scale automatically shuts off after ten seconds of non-use.

While weight is one way to track your fitness progress, remember that it isn't the only number that counts. Pick up a vinyl tape measure for $2 and assess your body in inches as well as pounds.

