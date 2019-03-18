The Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart pressure cooker is down to $59.95 on Amazon right now. The Duo Mini does not drop from its $75 price very often, and when it does the price doesn't last long. It dropped to $45 in between Black Friday and Christmas last year, but that deal was very short-lived and we haven't seen a nice discount since. Until today. Act fast if you want it because it'll be back to $75 soon enough.

If you need a bigger capacity, other versions of this Instant Pot are also on sale.

We all know Instant Pots are super popular, with 4.6 stars on over 30,000 reviews, but what exactly do they do? Basically everything. Use your new gadget as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, warmer...you can even saute food. The smart controls help take the guesswork out of cooking, too. Smart programs include rice, soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, saute, porridge, steam, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm, and pressure cook.

You can delay the start time up to 24 hours to fit your schedule. This can also keep food warm for 10 hours, which would be very handy for upcoming holiday parties. Safety features are built right in and the components you use for cooking are dishwasher-safe.

This comes with a few accessories. You'll get a rice measuring cup, a stainless steel steam rack, a rice paddle, a soup spoon, a condensation collector, and a recipe booklet. You can also supplement your fancy new countertop appliance with an Instant Pot cookbook for only $11.

