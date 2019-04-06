Newegg has the two-pack of TP-Link's Kasa KL130 Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb on sale today for just $42.98. Trying to buy just one of these bulbs would normally cost you up to $40 at Amazon . With that said, you're saving around $37 off the regular cost thanks to today's deal. Plus, shipping is free.

This two-pack of smart bulbs is nearly the price of what just one bulb would normally cost you. They're multi-colored and are dimmable as well, allowing for a myriad of lighting options.

Unlike other smart bulbs, these two require no hub to work. You'll be able to use an app on your smartphone to dim them, schedule their usage, change their color, and more. That also means you'll be able to do all of that even when you're not at home, which can be helpful for those who ever wonder whether they left their lights on while away from the house.

Using a device featuring the Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa, such as the Amazon Echo Dot, can even unlock voice control for these smart bulbs.

