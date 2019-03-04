Smart home products really hit the mainstream in 2018, and it's getting even more affordable to kit your home out with all manner of smart devices. Koogeek is offering a bunch of its smart home wares at a discount today, with up to 34% off when use the right coupon codes.

If you want to bring your dumb appliances into your smart home setup, you need to snag yourself some smart plugs. Individual Koogeek Smart Plugs drop to just $19.79 when you use code HZBXAYMY at checkout. That saves you over $10 off its usual price there, so you might want to pick up a few. With this plug, you'll be able to control your outlets from afar using the accompanying app or just your voice. For iOS users, it has the added ability to track your energy consumption for the device it is connected to.

You can also save on Koogeek's Smart LED Light Bulb with coupon 9TJ5KZDW taking over $11 off its regular price, bringing it down to $26.59. The dimmable bulb can deliver up to 560 lumens of light and can be used as part of smart home scenes you want to set up, or be automated to turn on or off at set times. You can even control it remotely when you're not at home. Similarly, the 2-meter Koogeek Smart Light Strip has the same smarts and can be used to provide ambient, colored lighting in or outside your home. It's 25% off when you enter 4H8C3YL9 at checkout.

Whether you're set up with a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, have a HomePod or use Apple's Home app, or use Google Home products to control your smart devices, these Koogeek accessories will fit right in. They don't require an extra hub to make them work, just a Wi-Fi network. If you're just getting into smart home stuff, they also make for a super simple entry point.

