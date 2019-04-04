Delving into smart home tech is fun, but it can also be pretty expensive buying smart plugs one by one. With something like Koogeek's Smart Surge Protector Power Strip , you can add smart functionality to several devices at once for a more affordable price. While it's normally sold for around $57 on average at Amazon, today you can grab one for only $45.87 when you enter promo code XYDEN2FU during checkout.

Featuring three smart AC outlets and three USB ports, this smart power strip can power up six devices simultaneously and even lets you control it via your phone or your voice. Make sure to enter code XYDEN2FU to get in on this offer!

This smart power strip is equipped with three smart AC outlets which can be controlled individually, along with three USB ports which do not offer the same functionality. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can voice control its usage using a device like the Amazon Echo Dot, along with Apple HomeKit so you can use voice commands to control it with Siri as well.

Using your voice, or the Koogeek Home app on your smartphone or tablet, you'll be able to set schedules for this strip's on/off times, control it manually, and more. The best part is you won't even need to be at home anymore to see if you accidentally left something on, as you'll be able to turn it off right from your device.

Unlike other smart plugs, this power strip also offers surge protection, along with a 15A resettable circuit breaker and protection against over-current, over-voltage, and more.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.