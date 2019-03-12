If you're ready to upgrade your home's lighting with smarter tech, Home Depot's offering up to 30% off select Leviton Dimmers and Switches today only with prices starting as low as $35.96. Free shipping is included with today's sale as well. There's always the chance items sell out early, so don't wait too late before making your purchase! These deals are for a pack of two or more, so you'll want to keep that in mind while looking at the prices, too.

Leviton's smart switches and dimmers are each compatible with the Decora Smart Home app that lets you control them from anywhere in the world or schedule their usage. A selection of the items on sale today are also HomeKit-enabled, allowing you to ask Siri to dim your lights or turn them off. Others are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, so hopefully you already own a smart speaker such as the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. No hub is required, either.

The most well-reviewed option on sale today is Leviton's Smart Wi-Fi Switch 2-pack, which is down to $62.96 from a regular price of $80, though this model isn't HomeKit-enabled. If that's something which is important to you, you'll want to choose a model such as the Decora Smart Switch with HomeKit 2-pack which is at the same sale price of $62.96.

There are a few more varied options in today's sale too, such as a two-pack of smart plugs for $47.96 and even non-smart, temper-resistant outlets.

