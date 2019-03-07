Amazon is offering the LIFX A19 Multicolor Smart LED Light Bulb for $39.99. That's around $10 off the average price for this smart bulb and is matching a one-day deal at Best Buy.

These light bulbs are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. You can also just use 'em with the free LIFX app for your smartphone and your Wi-Fi network. They feature over 16 million color options and have a lifespan of almost 23 years. They're equivalent to a 75-watt bulb and can be dimmed as well. Users gave them 3.9 out of 5 stars on average from over 1,000 customer reviews.

If you want the wider BR30 model, you can pick one up with around $8 off the average price for that version.

See at Amazon

