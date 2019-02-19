The Meross MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi app-controlled garage door opener is down to $37.99 on Amazon thanks to the coupon code 3TFQVDKH and a $10 off on-page coupon. Be sure to use both because they stack. The deal is sold by Meross Direct, too.

The Meross MSG100 is a smart garage door opener that was originally crowdfunded back in November 2018 on Indiegogo. It adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can use the Meross app to turn your phone into a garage door remote control.

You can get notifications that let you know whether the door is opened or closed, overnight notifications that help remind you to close it, and more. It comes with strong adhesive that you use to install it, making the entire set up process quick and painless.

Users give it 4.1 stars based on 30 reviews.

See on Amazon

