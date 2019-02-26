If you want to bring your garage into your smart home, you'll want to make the most of this one-day deal on the Nexx Garage NXG-100 smart garage door controller. It's discounted to just $69.99 at Woot, down from it's usual price of around $100 at places like Amazon and other retailers. Today's deal is a match for the lowest we've seen it go, and that deal was super popular so be sure to get one on order before Woot's supply sells out. Remember to use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's standard shipping fee, too.

The NXG-100 is a simple-to-use, budget-friendly controller that helps you get your garage door connected the way the rest of your home already is. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Essentially, it creates a bridge by connecting your existing garage door opener to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. You can then use the Nexx mobile app to activate the door or issue voice commands to your digital assistant of choice. Not only is it great for giving you easy access to your garage, you can also authorize access to the garage for guests and others when you aren't at home, and you'll even get a notification if they forget to close the door.

Existing owners rate the NXG-100 at 4.2 out of 5 stars based on over 1,800 Amazon reviews and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

