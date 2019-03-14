Amazon has the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth speaker down to just $29.99 today, one of its best prices yet. This splash-proof speaker normally sells for around $40, though it's been priced as high as $50 in the past. It has 14W speakers, 100 feet of range, and you can even connect two of them together to bring some awesome stereo separation to your tunes.

It's IPX6 certified, which means that you can get it wet but not submerge it, making it great to use by the pool, while camping, in the bathroom, and more. Each charge will give you about 20 hours of battery life, and with its latest update you can now activate Siri from a connected iOS device by just pressing the speaker. The company also makes a nice carrying case with carabiner that you can use to store the speaker to keep it safe while traveling.

At Amazon, this well-reviewed Bluetooth speaker has garnered a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 3,300 reviews.

See at Amazon

