Right now at Amazon, you can get this 500-recipe Instant Pot Cookbook for free. Other books by this author sell for around $3, and the paperback version of this one goes for $12. The reviews are excellent, too. If you don't have a Kindle, you can read this for free on one of Amazon's free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

The Instant Pot is always a hit among Thrifter readers. It was a bestselling item during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and thousands of Thrifters decided to get in on the craze. These devices are amazing because they're so multi-functional. However, the sheer amount of settings can get a little overwhelming. How do you make the most of the Instant Pot? What could you be doing differently? What's the difference between all those programs?! This book will help answer those questions and more.

Get your free Instant Pot cookbook and you'll have delicious recipes at your fingertips. There are hundreds of quick, easy, and healthy meal instructions that'll take the guesswork out of your do-it-all cooking device.

