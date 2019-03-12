Woot is offering the factory reconditioned iRobot Roomba 860 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for only $274.99. While the 860 is hard to find these days in new condition, you'd usually pay around $400 for a refurbished unit. The updated Roomba 890 is $450 in new condition, as a price comparator.

The Roomba 860 works on all floor types and features a full suite of sensors that allows it navigate and adapt to your changing home, AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System that delivers up to 50% more cleaning performance than previous models and the ability to set cleaning schedules for each day of the week.

Existing owners give this robo vac 4.2 out of 5 stars based on over 600 reviews and it's backed by a 90-day iRobot warranty.

See at Woot

