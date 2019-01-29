The Roborock S5 smart robot vacuum and mop is down to $444.09 in rose gold today at Amazon. The S5 has been selling for around $570 recently and rarely drops below $500 without a special promo code like today. To get the discount, be sure to clip the on-page coupon for $29 off and then enter S5ROBOROCK at checkout to knock a further $97 off the price.

These robot vacuums create navigation maps to help plan routes, get around your house, and work out schedules. They can cross over anything lower than two centimeters and are designed to recharge by themselves. They will also avoid falling down stairs, scratching your furniture and getting stuck on obstacles. The mopping system leaves no water streaks or stains while providing a thorough clean. You can use the Mi Home app for scheduling, spot cleaning, real-time monitoring, and more. The vacuums come with a one-year warranty and are highly-rated by existing owners.

