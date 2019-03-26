The SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB solid state drive falls to $99.99 at B&H when you clip its on-page coupon. At Amazon, this drive sells around $120 with brief jumps up to $140. Today's price matches the lowest we have ever seen and only the second time it's dropped to $100. Shipping is free.

If you need an upgrade in speed and capacity, SanDisk's Ultra 3D NAND 2TB solid state drive is also on sale for $229.99 at Amazon, or at B&H with the on-page coupon. Its regular price is $280 and it's only dropped a few dollars lower than this in the past.

The SSD Plus is SanDisk's entry-level SSD. It's built using SanDisk's MLC NAND, which is unusual for an inexpensive SSD like this. You'd expect it to be built with TLC, which is usually cheaper. MLC is also more reliable than TLC and can withstand more read/write cycles. That's all good stuff for anyone interested in this device. SanDisk says this drive has read and write speeds of 535 MB/s and 450 MB/s. It is also shock and vibration resistant and comes with a three-year warranty.

If you're looking for an external model, B&H has SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD on sale today only for $299.99, saving you $80 off its regular price.

