The AmazonBasics small 700W Alexa-enabled microwave is down to $41.99 on Amazon. This microwave's street price is $60 and it has never dropped below that before. Today's deal is the best we've seen.

Use the microwave to defrost veggies, pop popcorn, cook potatoes, reheat rice, and mostly eat takeout leftovers as is tradition. Combine it with an Alexa-enabled device like the Echo Dot to activate quick-cook voice presets and ask Alexa to start microwaving. The microwave has 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, a turntable, and a compact size to save counter space.

You can even combine this microwave with Amazon's Dash Replenishment program to automatically re-order popcorn when you run low and save 10% on those orders. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 505 reviews.

