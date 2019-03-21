Woot is offering the Sengled Element Classic 8-bulb starter kit with hub for just $69.99. Regularly, the 8-pack of bulbs alone would cost $70 or more and the hub is another $30 in value. This kit is brand new and comes with a 3-year Sengled warranty.

These bulbs are compatible with your Echo devices so you can use Alexa to control them hands-free. They also work great with Google Assistant, Zigbee and SmartThings, and more. Each bulb operates independently and is dimmable to your preferred level. The included hub supports up to 64 bulbs so you can add more to your setup over time. You'll also save money on your energy bill as Sengled Smart LED bulbs use 80% less energy than incandescent lighting. You can even monitor their electricity use in the Sengled Home app.

Be sure to use your Amazon Prime account to skip Woot's shipping fee.

See at Woot

